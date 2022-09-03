Football World Reacts To Jack Harlow's Performance At Ohio State

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay had a special guest - musician Jack Harlow.

Earlier in the week, ESPN announced that Harlow would be performing and acting as the guest picker. Ohio State fans weren't thrilled with the choice since Harlow has no relation to the school.

Well, they let him feel that energy today. During his performance there was a clear lack of enthusiasm.

"I want to help build Jack Harlow a bigger stage," one fan said.

"College gameday having jack harlow come to Ohio state to sing and be a guest picker doesn’t even make sense when he’s from Kentucky and known Louisville fan," another fan said.

"Poor Jack Harlow they made this man preform at 11am on college game day they set man’s up for failure," a third fan said.

Perhaps he should perform in Louisville for a better reception.