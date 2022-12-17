Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Heartbreaking Loss In Deion Sanders' Final Game

Jackson State's undefeated 2022 season received its first blemish in Deion Sanders' final game with the program.

The Tigers fell in Saturday's Celebration Bowl matchup against the North Carolina Central Eagles with a 41-34 final score in overtime.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to Deion Sanders' sour end to his tenure at Jackson State.

"Deion got a lil too cocky before the game and talking like they already won the game. I'm really eager to see how good Shaduer Sanders is in the PAC 12," one fan wrote.

"Congrats @DeionSanders !! What you’ve done for that program & city over the past few seasons is remarkable. Most importantly, thank you for realigning the culture of college football!" another said.

"0-2 in the Celebration Bowl . . . I understand why Deion Sanders is leaving, I get it," another added.

With this disappointing end to his Jackson State tenure, Sanders will now turn his attention toward leading the Colorado Buffaloes.