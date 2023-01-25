Football World Reacts to Jerry Jones' Cryptic Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones has canceled his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner typically joins the program every Tuesday, but not this week. Jones' executive vice president son, Stephen, also skipped out on his weekly appearance on Monday.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this absence.

"This will further fuel speculation about the Cowboys making a coaching change," one fan wrote.

"Gonna go ahead and blindly assume this means they're preparing to enter the Payton sweepstakes," another added.

"Hard to face up to the fact that you've grossly overpaid at the QB position," another said.

The Cowboys are fresh off a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Jones skipped his Tuesday radio appearance after last year's Wild Card loss as well.

Jones did however speak to the media directly after this year's playoff loss.

"I thought this team with Dak at quarterback... I thought we had a chance to get to and compete at the top level in this tournament. I really did," he said after the game.

Jones and the Cowboys organization certainly have a lot to work through this offseason. But given the owner's public-facing personality, he'll likely be back on the airwaves as soon as possible.