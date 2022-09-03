Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: The pet lovers behind ACANA® Pet Food announce collaboration with Jess Sims to support successful pet adoptions as part of Forever Project on August 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Champion Petfoods) Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday.

Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit).

"And with the eighth pick of the 2004 NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks select, Jess Sims. Peloton," one user commented.

"Catch Jess Sims and I on College GameDay," tweeted OSU's Brutus Buckeye.

"... it’s an honor to be on your team!!!" Sims replied to partner Kirk Herbstreit.

"Jess Sims and Pete Thamel are phenomenal additions to College GameDay," said Matt Gorman.

Sims will be a part of the "College GameDay" crew for the rest of the 2022-2023 season.