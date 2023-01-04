Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team about its head coaching opening.

Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The Denver Broncos also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about their head coaching job as well.

While he talked to NFL teams, Harbaugh suggested that he won't be leaving for the NFL this year. In a comment to Queen City News, Harbaugh said he "thinks" he will be coaching the Wolverines next season.

"Although no one knows the future I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told Queen City News.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news.

"Well there’s a quote that’ll make neither fanbase happy," one Michigan fan said.

"I just wanna peacefully enjoy the offseason after a great season for once which I guess is too much to ask," another fan said.

"If I was a michigan player or a staff member or even a fan, this yearly charade would get sooooooo old," said a third.

What do you think of his decision?