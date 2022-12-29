Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Favorite TV Show

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 03: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to press after winning the Big Ten football championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 43-22 over the Purdue Boilermakers. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media ahead of the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines are gearing up for a battle against the TCU Horned Frogs. Before the action kicks off, though, the unique head coach spent a few moments talking about the game.

Well, the game and a few other things. During the press conference, Harbaugh revealed his favorite show right now - and gave reporters a treat.

Like a true head coach, Harbaugh revealed he's loving Ted Lasso right now, but also offered another. After naming a current show, he threw it back for the second: The Rockford Files.

Fans couldn't get enough of his answer.

"Possibly the only time these shows have been mentioned in subsequent sentences," sports reporter Andrew Bucholtz noted.

"This is the least likable program in the history of the world," another fan joked about Harbaugh and Michigan.

"we as a nation cannot afford to have this man win a natty," joked a third.

Michigan and TCU face off on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.