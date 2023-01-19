Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Latest Refusal

The University of Michigan and the NCAA have reportedly hit a stalemate in their negotiations regarding head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The NCAA is "demanding" that Harbaugh admit he lied to them. He acknowledges that his program committed four Level II violations, but that he didn't recall when initially questioned.

He's refused to sign any document admitting that he was untruthful with NCAA enforcement staff, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this most recent development in the Jim Harbaugh situation.

"Look, I hate Michigan and I'm a diehard OSU guy but... Why should Harbaugh admit to anything? They can't prove it, and until they can, he shouldn't admit to shit," one fan wrote.

"Man really saying show me the evidence or I’m not budging," another said.

"I'm not a lawyer but proving someone lied seems difficult without substantial evidence," another added.

The four Level II violations alleged by the NCAA would have likely resulted in minor punishments from the governing body. But lying to enforcement staff, a Level I violation, would result in more serious sanctions.

For now, it appears both side are standing firm in their positions.