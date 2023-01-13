Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann.

Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program.

The Wolverines head coach was rocking a UM hoodie, but refused to answer any questions about his future in Ann Arbor — or elsewhere.

"Jim Harbaugh showed up to the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing today. He was wearing a blue U-M hoodie. I tracked him down on his way out, but he declined to answer my Qs on the NFL and desire for a new contract with Michigan," McMann reports.

The football world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Absolutely Awesome. Let’s Keep Him," one fan wrote.

"Not strong enough statement. Clearly going to the NFL," another said.

"Still not getting full commitment, really wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Harbaugh until we actually hear news about a extension," another added.

Harbaugh is currently in the midst of contract discussions with Michigan, but no offer has been made. The longtime college football coach is also reportedly being targeted by multiple NFL franchises.

While Harbaugh refused to answer questions about his future, he did have this to say:

"Have I not showed that? I love Michigan. I love the team. I love everybody [there]"

Harbaugh is currently under contract with Michigan through the 2026 season, and doesn't appear to be leaving anytime soon.