The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow won a lot of road games during his college football career. The former LSU Tigers quarterback went undefeated in his final season, leading the SEC program to a perfect record and national championship.

Things have been tougher in the NFL, but the second-year quarterback has the Cincinnati Bengals rolling so far this season.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday’s big road win at Baltimore. The Bengals were not fazed by the Ravens’ road crowd, dominating their AFC North rival to a 41-17 victory.

Following the game, Burrow had a very honest admission on playing on the road in the National Football League.

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass. But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums,” Burrow told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The football world isn’t very surprised by Burrow’s honest admission. Anyone who’s been to a game at LSU or Florida or Alabama can tell you that it gets louder at the college level than it does in the National Football League.

“Not surprised by that take at all,” one fan admitted.

“Not a hot take,” another fan added.

Still, what Burrow did on Sunday was pretty special. The Bengals quarterback became the first quarterback to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens in Baltimore.

That’s a pretty special list.

Burrow and the Bengals will return to the field on Sunday against the New York Jets.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.