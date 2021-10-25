Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Joe Burrow won a lot of road games during his college football career. The former LSU Tigers quarterback went undefeated in his final season, leading the SEC program to a perfect record and national championship.

Things have been tougher in the NFL, but the second-year quarterback has the Cincinnati Bengals rolling so far this season.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday’s big road win at Baltimore. The Bengals were not fazed by the Ravens’ road crowd, dominating their AFC North rival to a 41-17 victory.

Following the game, Burrow had a very honest admission on playing on the road in the National Football League.

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass. But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums,” Burrow told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The football world isn’t very surprised by Burrow’s honest admission. Anyone who’s been to a game at LSU or Florida or Alabama can tell you that it gets louder at the college level than it does in the National Football League.

Joe Burrow to @peter_king after win vs Baltimore: "Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums.”#LSU #SEC pic.twitter.com/yi9bUkA8ov — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) October 25, 2021

“Not surprised by that take at all,” one fan admitted.

“Not a hot take,” another fan added.

Still, what Burrow did on Sunday was pretty special. The Bengals quarterback became the first quarterback to throw for 400 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens in Baltimore.

The list of all the QBs to throw for 400 Pass Yards and 3 TD in Baltimore vs the Ravens: – Joe Burrow List complete. pic.twitter.com/9AD7zOVeB3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

That’s a pretty special list.

Burrow and the Bengals will return to the field on Sunday against the New York Jets.