Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Ohio State Announcement

PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls out signals during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2017 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State won 56-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of debates over the past two seasons as to whether or not Ohio State fans can claim Joe Burrow as one of their own.

Burrow started his college career at Ohio State. After spending three seasons with the Buckeyes, he transferred to LSU.

In his second and final season at LSU, Burrow blossomed into a superstar. Not only did he win the Heisman Trophy, he led the Tigers to a national title.

Even though the football world believes Burrow only belongs to LSU, the star quarterback of the Bengals confirmed that he's still a Buckeye too.

"I'm definitely still a Buckeye," Burrow said. "I graduated from there, I still have relationships to this day that I wouldn't have without being there."

This comment from Burrow added fuel to this debate between Ohio State and LSU.

"We’ve been telling you this for years! Yeah, the haters might say we’ve just been doing it to troll SEC fans because it’s funny to see them get apoplectic over something that essentially doesn’t matter (not that OSU fans would ever do that), but glad to know Joe confirmed it," Land-Grant Holy Land tweeted.

"Keep clinging to Joe...I get it, face is he's all LSU," a college football fan wrote.

"Joe? A Buckeyes we been knew," an Ohio State fan said.

Burrow will represent both schools this Sunday when the Bengals face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Bengals are seeking their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.