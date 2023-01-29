Football World Reacts To Joey Bosa, Eagles Fans Video

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks up at the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was in Philadelphia to support his brother on Sunday and he also got into it with some Eagles fans in the process.

Standing outside the stadium, Bosa was heckled by an Eagles fan and chirped back a little bit before eventually making his way into the stadium.

The football world reacted to the viral clip on social media.

"Gotta love Philly Fans," a user laughed.

"This guy has brass balls," another said. "I respect it because Bosa is a whiny b*tch."

"He is so thinned skinned..."

"Heckler: How are those fines Bosa? ... Joey: They're good because I can afford them because I'm f***ing rich!"

"If a drunk fan is being a dick you just gotta let him make an asshole of himself. The second you go low, they've won," replied Jack Kennedy.

"Those hard seltzers really got Bosa good."

Philly man...