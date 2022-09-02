Football World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Documentary News

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 20, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 30-13. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

It's been over five years since Johnny Manziel last stepped foot onto a football field. He's kept a low profile in recent years, but Netflix could change that.

On Friday, Netflix teased a project featuring the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. The 10-second clip of Manziel sitting down as a camera starts setting up to film has gone viral with over one million views in just a few hours.

Netflix has not said a word since posting that clip, so there's no telling if that is a part of a larger Manziel-centric documentary or part of a different project entirely.

Whatever it is, it has the football world buzzing. Some are eager to see what a proper documentary about Manziel would look like.

Johnny Manziel was one of the greatest college football players of all-time. He brought Texas A&M to new heights during his two years as their starter, setting records while becoming the first redshirt freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.

But success in college didn't follow Manziel to the NFL. After going to the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, he appeared in just 15 games before being released prior to the 2016 season following domestic abuse allegations.

A year later, Manziel started trying his hand in the Canadian Football League, then the short-lived AAF, and now plays for the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League.

It will be interesting to see if this Netflix documentary can present him in a new light.