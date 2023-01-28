Football World Reacts To Justin Fields Trade Rumor

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks out from the end of the NFL calendar the rumor mill is continuing to churn and this time it has to do with Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

According to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, Chicago is looking to trade the Ohio State product ahead of the draft and go after former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

The football world reacted to the Fields rumors on Twitter over the weekend.

"If the Bears trade Justin Fields I'll never watch another game," a fan said. "That's my QB."

"The Bears exploring a Justin Fields trade so they can take one of these rookie QBs concerns me.. because that's smart," tweeted Jacob Morley.

"We really have to listen to Justin Fields trade narratives until late April," a user replied.

"The pressure to take a QB at #1 is immense. Bears are living that every day. Eventually they'll realize the trade return/re-set QB clock/Bryce Young is too much & they'll trade Justin Fields. I said it three weeks ago & I'm not moving off it," commented Jason Smith.

What do you think the Bears should do when it comes to Fields and their No. 1 pick?