Football World Reacts To Kelly Stafford's Racy Photo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally joined Instagram.

On Friday afternoon, Stafford posted a picture of himself flaunting his Super Bowl ring. Stafford's post included this caption: "She’s a real beauty."

In the photo, Stafford's wife, Kelly, was notably cropped out. Well, Kelly saw Matt's post and fired back with a post of her own on Instagram. She cropped out Stafford's face, kept the ring and then zoomed in on herself.

"We look good together," she said about the ring. Adam Schefter tweeted out Kelly's Instagram picture, which got the attention of the masses.

"Adam what is this," one fan said.

Some fans aren't willing to comment on the Kelly Stafford Instagram post out of respect for Matthew - or so they say.

"With respect to my QB I will not be commenting on Kelly Stafford’s instagram post," one fan said.

Matthew Stafford and company will hope to add to their ring collection this season.