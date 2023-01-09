Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is just a few hours away and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has an important announcement for anyone planning to watch.

Taking to Twitter today, Herbstreit called on fans to be "locked in" to the broadcast early for the unveiling of a special composition by world-renowned composer and conductor John Williams. He declared that the editing team has made it into "one of the most beautiful pieces I’ve seen on TV."

"If you’re a passionate lifelong CFB fan be sure to be locked into our broadcast tonight early for the tease. Legendary composer & conductor John Williams along w/ our editing team put together 1 of the most beautiful pieces I’ve seen on TV. Wow! Powerful! #NationalChampionship," Herbstreit wrote.

The piece, entitled “Of Grit and Glory,” is set to debut before the start of the game and fans are already excited for it.

John Williams has won 25 Grammys and five Oscars for his decades of work in TV, stage and film. He is most notable for his musical contributions to Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Jaws, E.T., Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and many other iconic films and franchises.

ESPN and Disney spared no expense in trying to make this the most high-production national title game that they possibly could.

Judging by how hyped Kirk Herbstreit is, their investment is going to pay off.