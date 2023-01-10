Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Crazy Work Schedule

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before the 2022 football season kicked off, Kirk Herbstreit was already one of the busiest analysts in sports.

Each weekend he would do ESPN's College GameDay and then travel to call the Saturday night game for the network. That wasn't enough work for him, though.

He signed a deal with Amazon to do Thursday night football games for the NFL - on top of his job with ESPN. That all culminated in 16 shows for ESPN, 18 college football games for the network and another 15 NFL games for Amazon.

All that work had him traveling to 36 different cities. Fans appreciated his dedication to the sport.

"Hardest working professional in the business," one fan said.

"Man deserves a 3 month long vacation," said another fan.

"Kirk can finally sleep now lol," joked a third.

Herbstreit deserves some time off and a nice vacation with his family.