Football World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend's Racy Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, the football world learned that Kliff Kingsbury's NFL future looked like.

Nothing.

That's right, after being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury has no plans to continue his coaching career right now. In fact, he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and doesn't plan to coach in the near future.

His girlfriend, Veronica Bielik was already in that neck of the woods. She posted photos from Cambodia and Thailand over the past two weeks.

Bielik recently posted a series of photos from her recent trips.

The sports world took to social media to react to the photos.

"Coach living his best life," one fan said about Kingsbury.

"I can just imagine Kilff standing there taking these pics/videos lol," joked another.

"Kilff never coming back to the nfl," added a third.

Kingsbury and Bielik can enjoy their time away together as he rakes in over $5 million per year from the Cardinals - for not coaching.

Bielik is a star on social media, with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone.