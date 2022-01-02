The Spun

Football World Reacts To Latest Accusation Against Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The hits keep coming against former Ohio State Buckeyes and Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer, who was fired following a disastrous tenure in Jacksonville, is now facing some bad PR for an accusation by an ex-Ohio State football player.

On Saturday, former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson, a 2017 enrollee, revealed a threat Meyer allegedly made against him.

“As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking,” the former 4-star recruit tweeted.

That’s not all, either.

Williamson also shared some details from a no-hood policy.

The football world is interested to see what else could come of Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State now that he’s out of coaching.

Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State was wildly successful, with the Buckeyes winning a national championship following the 2014 season.

However, it was not without drama, and we could be learning more about that drama in the years to come.

