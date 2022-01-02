Football World Reacts To Latest Accusation Against Urban Meyer

The hits keep coming against former Ohio State Buckeyes and Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer, who was fired following a disastrous tenure in Jacksonville, is now facing some bad PR for an accusation by an ex-Ohio State football player.

On Saturday, former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson, a 2017 enrollee, revealed a threat Meyer allegedly made against him.

“As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking,” the former 4-star recruit tweeted.

As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

That’s not all, either.

Williamson also shared some details from a no-hood policy.

My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of “no hoods” in the building pic.twitter.com/bGdJVZaEVT — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

The football world is interested to see what else could come of Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State now that he’s out of coaching.

Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State was wildly successful, with the Buckeyes winning a national championship following the 2014 season.

However, it was not without drama, and we could be learning more about that drama in the years to come.