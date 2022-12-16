Football World Reacts To Latest Buffalo Weather Prediction

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We are going to get some smash-mouth football on Saturday night in Buffalo.

The National Weather Service is now predicting at least nine inches of snow in Orchard Park.

If this comes to pass, it's going to be really hard to throw the ball. It would also be the first big snow game of the 2022 season.

Fans are fired up about this possibility, especially since so much is on the line for these two teams.

"Saturday Night NFL snow game!!!! It’s all I really wanted for Christmas!" another tweet read.

"I’d keep playing, I don’t think the heavy stuff is coming down for a while," Doug Gottlieb tweeted.

If the Bills win this game, they'll be one step closer to clinching the AFC East. They'll also get to hold on to the top seed in the AFC for at least another week.

As for the Dolphins, they're trying to snap a two-game losing streak and sweep the season series against the Bills.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.