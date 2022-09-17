Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance On College GameDay

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN's College GameDay Analysts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, pose for a photo during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The College GameDay crew kicked off their show from Boone, North Carolina ahead of a showdown between Appalachian State and Troy.

During the show, fans couldn't stop talking about Lee Corso. The 87-year-old analyst is still a major part of College GameDay and fans aren't ready for him to leave just yet.

"I’m gonna be inconsolable when Lee Corso can’t do Gameday anymore," one fan said.

Fans love the relationship Herbstreit and Corso have developed over the past few years.

"Herbie has ticked me off multiple times, but I do love his respect for and relationship with Lee Corso," one fan said.

Lee Corso is an American treasure. These people talking s*** about him need to put some respect on that man’s name," said another.

Corso is a legend.