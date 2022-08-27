Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way.

All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's.

However, it's Lee Corso everyone wanted to see. At 87 years young, Corso remains a vital piece of the show.

While fans were glad to see Corso, they think it might be time for ESPN to stop featuring him on the show.

"ESPN, we have ALL love LC, but it's time to let him ride off into the sunset..." one fan said.

"ESPN is so wrong for still having Corso on College GameDay. This is hard to watch," another fan said.

Over the past few years, Corso has been leaning heavily on Kirk Herbstreit during ESPN's broadcasts. Perhaps when the duo reunites on set next week things will go a little smoother.