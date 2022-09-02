Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 25: ESPN television personality Lee Corso watches the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl.

Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.

That wasn't his only headline-making moment of the night, though. During a conversation about the upcoming Cincinnati-Arkansas game, Corso made it clear he didn't think the contest would be all that close.

"Arkansas will blast them," Corso said about the Bearcats.

Corso also made his headgear pick for the Backyard Brawl, going with the Pitt Panthers.

Corso and the GameDay crew will be back in action this weekend in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeyes square off against Notre Dame.