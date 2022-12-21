Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Recruiting Admission

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on prior to the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

NIL giveth and and NIL taketh away.

Speaking on this year's recruiting period, USC's Lincoln Riley said that the Trojans lost several players to name, image, likeness offers from other schools. But so did everybody else.

The football world reacted to Lincoln's comments on Wednesday.

"Everyone questioning Riley’s approach to running this program should listen to this presser," a fan tweeted.

"THROW THE F---ING BAG DAWG," a Southern Cal fan commented.

"Water is wet."

"Sky is blue."

"Listening to coaches at blue blood programs bitch and whine about losing players to NIL is the worst," another replied. "Please do us all a favor and just shut up."

"That remark is not going to add fuel to the fire."

"So open the checkbook, USC has the money, where is the issue?" asked another fan.

"I have no problem with Oregon breaking out the bag for these players. But waiting until the last minute to make these financial offers so the kids can't think things through is pretty slimy," another admitted.

The new age of college football.