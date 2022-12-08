Football World Reacts To Major 5-Star Flipping Commitment

Five-star recruit Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M just hours after decommitting from Louisville on Wednesday.

Owens is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Bro is going to cash and dip next offseason… just like everyone did this season," one fan wrote.

"When they give you 5 or more figures, you tend to ignore the 11 losses in 2 seasons," another said.

"They’re gonna get my hopes up again aren’t they…" another added.

Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad notched a wildly-disappointing 5-7 season despite entering the year with the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the nation. With the addition of Owens, the Aggies now have the No. 18 class in 2023 — including two five-star recruits.