Football World Reacts To Major 5-Star Recruit Signing Drama

There's some major recruiting drama occurring on National Signing Day.

Earlier today, five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment from Notre Dame and committed to the Oregon Ducks football program.

This decision seemed official, but there's still some important paperwork that needs to be taken care of.

According to reports from national recruiting analyst Nick Harris of Rivals, Oregon has not yet received a signed letter of intent from Bowen. There are still reportedly conversations going on "behind the scenes."

The football world took to Twitter to react to this drama.

"Not me getting roped back in," one fan wrote.

"Nah fam, take your ass on to Oregon. You made your choice," another added.

"Yeah the way his mom was looking all embarrassed and him saying he just decided that very moment, i knew this one could be a issue," another said.

Bowen went viral earlier today when he seemingly went rouge at his signing day announcement. After picking up a Notre Dame hat, he tossed it to the side and made way for an Oregon cap.

His mother and others present at the event seemed noticeably surprised/upset by this decision.

Bowen, the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, had been committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1. He's never taken an official or unofficial visit to Eugene, per 247Sports.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.