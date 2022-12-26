Football World Reacts To Major Big Ten Quarterback Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After three seasons at Texas but with less than 200 passes thrown, quarterback Hudson Card entered the transfer portal ahead of his fourth college football season. He has now landed at a Big Ten program.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Card has decided to join reigning Big Ten West champions Purdue. Per the report, Card gave his commitment to Purdue's new head coach Ryan Walters earlier today.

Over three seasons at Texas, Card played in 15 games and completed 65.3-percent of his passes for 1,518 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 74 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Many college football fans are praising the move as an excellent fit. Purdue fans and even Texas fans are glad to see him going to the Big Ten:

Hudson Card was a four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation, and the No. 7 player from the state of Texas.

But he couldn't unseat the likes of Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson or Quinn Ewers for the starting job in either of his three seasons. And with Arch Manning joining next year, odds are that he was going to fall down the depth chart, not up.

At Purdue though, he has a chance to not only be a starter, but start on a team that has a lot of pieces in place to give him success next year.

Will Card be the Boilermakers' starting quarterback next year?