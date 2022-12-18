Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night.

Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game.

Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in the NFL Network booth.

"If he isn’t considered this already, Mark Sanchez is a rising star as a color commentator. He’s having an outstanding @nflnetwork game #MIAvsBUF"

"You’d think the NFL could run out two commentators better than Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on their own network. These guys should be doing the midnight eastern Mountain West game on espn."

"Hot Take: Enjoying commentary from @Mark_Sanchez, refreshing perspective plus technical analysis with I find very helpful. #BUFvsMIA"

"Mark Sanchez is horrible as a color commentator. Total goof #nflnetwork #MiamiDolphins #BuffaloBills"

How many times is #nflnetwork broadcaster Mark Sanchez going to call #Dolphins Pass Rusher Bradley Chubb…Nick Chubb?



"Mark Sanchez is absolutely convinced that Nick Chubb plays linebacker for the Dolphins."

Catch Sanchez's color commentary right now on NFL Network.

The Bills and Dolphins are tied 29-29 in the fourth quarter.