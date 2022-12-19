Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star Quarterback Flip
A massive flip in the 2023 recruiting class took place on Monday afternoon.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, five-star quarterback Dante Moore flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. It comes just two days before early signing day for the 2023 class.
This gives the Bruins their highest-rated recruit in their program history.
Moore ended up visiting UCLA earlier this month and really liked what the program had to offer.
"I went on a visit to UCLA," Moore told Thamel. "I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me."
This is a huge pickup for head coach Chip Kelly as he hopes to build upon the team's 9-3 regular-season record.
The college football community is especially excited about this move.
Moore is the top-rated player in his home state (Michigan) and the No. 11 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.