Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star Quarterback Flip

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: UCLA Bruins helmet during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A massive flip in the 2023 recruiting class took place on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, five-star quarterback Dante Moore flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. It comes just two days before early signing day for the 2023 class.

This gives the Bruins their highest-rated recruit in their program history.

Moore ended up visiting UCLA earlier this month and really liked what the program had to offer.

"I went on a visit to UCLA," Moore told Thamel. "I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me."

This is a huge pickup for head coach Chip Kelly as he hopes to build upon the team's 9-3 regular-season record.

The college football community is especially excited about this move.

Moore is the top-rated player in his home state (Michigan) and the No. 11 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.