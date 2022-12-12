Football World Reacts To Massive Quarterback Transfer

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Another quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is in the transfer portal.

This news comes after Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job. For McCall's career, he's already thrown for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns, and has just eight interceptions.

His best individual season to date came in 2021 when he racked up 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

This has led the college football world to speculate where the star quarterback could end up.

"Grayson McCall is only the 3x Sun Belt Player of the Year. Fascinated to see where he's looking to go next," Olson tweeted.

There's no doubt that McCall will generate significant interest from Power Five schools across the country over the next several weeks.

It remains to be seen where this talented quarterback will go next.