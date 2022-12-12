Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move.

According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit."

The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer decision on Monday.

"Uh oh..." tweeted Gannett's Emery Glover.

"Lot of UVA fans think the sky is falling due to the transfers from UVA. That's fine. But it is happening to all teams everywhere," commented SB Nation's Cavaliers account.

"From Marcus Satterfield’s last stop."

"Huge, huge news... and a huge blow for Gamecock football," said FOX Columbia's Matt Dowell.

"Massive loss for USC. Little surprised," replied Aaron Murray. "Beamer seams to have things going."

"High School recruiting is going to end up taking a back seat to on campus, currently enrolled recruiting. If we want to treat college like the pros, should they be required to signed multi year contracts in order to receive the full scholarships?" a fan asked. "Adjustments have to be made."

"We kind of thought this was coming after yesterday, but DAMN this one hurts," a South Carolina fan account said. "Wishing Lloyd the best wherever he lands. Great kid! Sadly though folks, I think this becomes the norm. For better and for worse, welcome to the new world of College Football."

A tough loss for the Gamecocks.