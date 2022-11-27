Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule Contract Details

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is set to cash in after accepting the job to take over in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On Sunday morning, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the details of Rhule's contract with the Huskers, which will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten and the country.

"When Nebraska hired Matt Rhule, they did more than just set up their future -- they also offset the vast majority of the $34M the Panthers still owed him," RapSheet tweeted. "This was the thought when CAR hired Rhule. If he didn't work out, they would be covered. He'll make $72M over 8 in Nebraska."

The football world reacted to how much Rhule is making on Twitter.

"This totally isn’t going to blow up in our face," a Minnesota fan said.

"Carolina said if he fails after 3 years and we fire him we’re covered?!?" another user asked.

"Wellllll I guess some people owe Tepper some apologies. I think people thought it was ludicrous giving that size and length of contract at the time."

"Nebraska, you the real hero," a Panthers fan replied.

Rhule had a reputation as a program builder before jumping to the NFL. Nebraska fans will be hoping he can pick back up where he left off at Baylor.