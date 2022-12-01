Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Wife's 'Secret' Visit

Before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule took a secret visit to Lincoln to test the fit.

Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. The former Carolina Panthers head coach wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise his appearance, per Mitch Sherman and Max Olson of The Athletic.

"I can't believe no one found out," Rhule said.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this secret visit.

"As a college football fan who tracks flights during coaching searches, this one is on me. I’ve got to look in the mirror and get better. I’m sorry," one fan wrote.

"Matt Rhule definitely thinks he’s more important than he is," another added.

Clearly this visit paid off. Rhule said he and his wife could feel that Nebraska was the right fit immediately.

"My wife, all along, just kept saying this is the right fit," Rhule said. "She said, 'Matt, I know you. This is the kind of program that you're supposed to be coaching.'"

After a disastrous stint at the NFL level, Rhule will look to return to success as the Cornhuskers' program leader. He agreed to an eight-year, $74 million deal shortly after his visit to Lincoln.