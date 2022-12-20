Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule's Coaching Staff Target

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is trying to make a big-time hire at Nebraska.

According to FootballScoop, Rhule is trying to hire Arlington Martin High School head coach Bob Wager. The role that he would have is unknown at this time.

Wager has been the head coach at Arlington Martin for the last 17 years and has never missed the playoffs.

College football fans think this has a good chance of working out.

"@zach_barnett with the scoop on Matt Rhule targeting Arlington (Texas) Martin HC Bob Wager for his staff in Lincoln. Given his background, I would assume this would be a role in either high school relations and/or as a special teams analyst," another tweet read.

"Rhule is playing chess not checkers. One of the last Texas HS coaches he hired now is the head coach at Texas Tech," another tweet read.

"Planting the flag firmly in the heart of Texas! And Florida last week. Undoubtedly strategic chess move to corner recruiting hotbeds. Coaching-wise…no idea. But color me intrigued," another Nebraska fan tweeted.

We'll have to see if this hire gets finalized in the coming days.