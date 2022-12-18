Football World Reacts To Max Duggan's Future Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs is tackled by safety Josh Hayes #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Fresh off an historic season for TCU that will see them compete in the College Football Playoff, quarterback Max Duggan has a big decision to make about his playing future.

Today, Duggan made his decision: He is going pro.

Taking to Twitter, Duggan announced that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after TCU's season ends - whether that's in the Fiesta Bowl or the National Championship Game.

TCU fans are thanking Duggan for his service to their beloved team while others are praising him for making the savvy move to go pro while his draft stock is at an all-time high:

The 2022 season has seen Max Duggan throw for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He led TCU to a 12-0 regular season record but lost in the Big 12 Championship Game before finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Caleb Williams.

As it stands, it's hard to really gauge what kind of a prospect Max Duggan will be. We might get a better idea after the College Football Playoff and the NFL Scouting Combine.

One thing is for sure: The Big 12 title game showed us that he has the one thing you can't coach - toughness.

