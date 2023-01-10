Football World Reacts To McKenzie Milton's Controversial Opinion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to the replay board during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former college football star McKenzie Milton has an interesting take about the Georgia Bulldogs' presumed back-to-back titles.

During Monday night's National Championship blowout over TCU, Milton had this to say about Kirby Smart's program:

"As good as Georgia has been the past two years if Jameson Williams &. Marvin Harrison Jr. don’t get hurt against them Georgia would have zero National Championships.." he wrote on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this controversial opinion.

"I be telling folks this. But that’s football," one fan wrote.

"That's an interesting point. I think Ohio State definitely would have beat Georgia is he had played the whole game!!" another said.

"This is generational cope," another added.

After losing to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs avenged that loss with a win over the Crimson Tide in the National Championship game. Alabama superstar wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL during the first half of that title game.

This year, Georgia barely snuck by Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns before in the first half before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Of course, we'll never know exactly what the outcome of these games would be without these injuries. But there's no harm in wondering.