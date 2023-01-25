Football World Reacts To Mel Kiper's No. 1 Quarterback Selection

The NFL Draft is officially three months away and that means it's mock draft season.

ESPN's Mel Kiper released his first one this week and in it, he has Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud being the first quarterback selected.

He has Stroud being selected second overall by the Houston Texans.

"I wanted to change it up a bit. When you look at it, who was the most consistent over the last two years? Granted, he had a lot of help around him, but when it wasn't pitch-and-catch around him, he showed what he can do, especially in the Georgia game. He showed what he can do with his legs, how he could see the field when he was flushed out of the pocket, and his consistency from game to game," Kiper said.

It didn't take long for the football world to react to this take.

"As he should," one fan tweeted.

Who do you think will be the first quarterback taken?