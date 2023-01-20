Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching Announcement

The Michigan Wolverines football program has officially fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

The 39-year-old assistant coach was on administrative leave as the university conducted an investigation into alleged computer crimes.

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in an official statement. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I just need to know what he was doing on that computer," one fan wrote.

"This must be really serious if UM is actually taking action," another said.

"I love how Michigan always does this stuff AFTER the fact. Never let it affect their games/season, just sweep it under the rug until it's convenient," another added.

Weiss was promoted to co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season after originally joining the program as quarterbacks coach in 2021.