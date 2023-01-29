Football World Reacts To Michigan President's Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen with University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono following the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan President Santa Ono had an interesting announcement on Sunday that has a few Wolverines fans concerned.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Ono announced that he is currently seeking a new Cincinnati Bengals jersey ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Ono previously served as president of the University of Cincinnati, hence his Bengals fandom.

But Ono may have crossed a line by hinting at getting a Joe Burrow jersey. Burrow famously played for Urban Meyer as a backup at Ohio State prior to his famous transfer to LSU and all of the college success that followed.

In an effort to avoid seeing Ono rep a former rival and instead rep one of their own former stars, many Michigan fans have taken to the comments and suggested that he get a jersey for either Bengals safety Daxton Hill or running back Chris Evans. Both of those players were Michigan stars before joining the Bengals:

Ono responded to a Wolverines fan who asserted that he shouldn't wear a Burrow jersey by stating that he believes Burrow only counts as an LSU player, since that's where he had all of his college success.

Ultimately, Ono took the advice to go with a Michigan-made Bengals player and indicated that he'll grab a Daxton Hill jersey for the big game.

We may not know for sure until Ono posts a picture on social media.