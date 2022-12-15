Football World Reacts To Michigan Quarterback Transfer Update

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Detail view of Air Jordan football cleats worn by a member of the Michigan Wolverines before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Michigan 28-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

On Thursday, senior quarterback Alan Bowman announced his decision to leave Michigan and enter his name into the 2023 transfer portal.

Bowman spent the last two seasons as a veteran reserve for the Wolverines and never caught on as a true starting option.

Bowman's transfer decision marks the second major quarterback transfer for the Michigan program, piling on to the departure of former starting QB Cade McNamara.

"I still dont know why he came to Michigan, but I like him and would have been completely comfortable if he had to come in any time this season," one fan wrote.

"I never understood why he went to Michigan…" another added.

"Oklahoma state needs a qb i heard," another said.

Bowman played his first three collegiate seasons with the Texas Tech Raiders. Wherever he lands next year, it will be home to his sixth campaign at the college level.

J.J. McCarty, a sophomore, won the Wolverines' starting job early this season. His stellar play has locked him in as Michigan's QB1 for at least the 2023 season.