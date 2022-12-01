Football World Reacts To Michigan's Controversial Punishment Decision

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan football fans were shocked today to learn that All-Big Ten defensive tackle Mazi Smith was facing a felony weapons charge.

But it appears that the Wolverines are confident that it's not as serious as it sounds. On Thursday, the team announced that Smith will face no further discipline from the team stemming from the charge.

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University of the community," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

College football fans are a bit mixed on this decision. Michigan fans largely believe that this decision is a sign that the Wolverines believe the charges will either be dropped or reduced, while other fans believe that the team should have dropped the hammer on him:

Mazi Smith has been a dominating force on the defensive line for Michigan this year. He has 43 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 12 games this season and has already exceeded his production from 14 games last season.

Smith was recently voted First-Team All-Big Ten and projects to play a big role for the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.

Will Smith be able to avoid more serious criminal charges?

Did the Wolverines make the right call?