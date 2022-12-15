Football World Reacts To Michigan's Major Departures

The Michigan Wolverines lost two key players to the transfer portal before their College Football Playoff run.

Team captains Cade McNamara and Erick All have both announced their intentions to transfer to Iowa for the 2023 season.

The football world took to Twitter to react to these departures.

"It's easy to be a captain when all is well..." one fan wrote.

"Smart move. They are both second string in MI, but first string elsewhere!" another added.

"Pay no mind to it. Both got replaced in the lineup. Both have more to give to some other team. Wish them both well and move on," another said.

McNamara lost his starting quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy early in the 2022 season. With the excellent job McCarthy has done this season, it's fair to assume he has the Wolverines' QB1 job moving forward.

All is the fourth leading tight end receiver on the Michigan roster, trailing Luke Shoonmaker (386 yards), Colston Loveland (199 yards) and Max Bredeson (78) yards).

Michigan is 13-0 and will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff.