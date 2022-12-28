Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Threat For Reporter

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys watches the replay board in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Following Tuesday night's 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had an awkward exchange with a reporter.

"Do you think I would tell you about staff changes?" Gundy asked before the reporter responded, "no." The coach then followed up with, "Then why would you ask?"

After the reporter responded, "I have to it's my job," Gundy threatened to cut the reporter's access to the team.

Okay, well, I might have to cut you out. I mean, don't be an ass," he fired back. "Really? I mean this is those people's lives, people's families. Don't mess with people's families."

The football world wasn't too pleased with Gundy.

"Good look at how college football coaches use cutting media access as a tool to avoid reasonable criticism or tough questions," one reporter said.

"Come on Coach Gundy...you wanna talk about messing with people's families and yet you threatened to 'cut a dude out' for doing his job...grow up," another fan said.

"There's only one person being 'an ass' in this video," added another.

