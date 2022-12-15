Football World Reacts To Mike Leach, Donald Trump Phone Call

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

In the wake of Mike Leach's death earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger published a piece highlighting everything that made the Mississippi State head coach "the most interesting man alive."

The attention grabber at the top of the piece is a story about Leach stepping away from practice to take a phone call from then-president Donald Trump.

It was Donald Trump. “When the President calls, you feel compelled to answer,” Leach said. In the fall of 2020, Trump and Leach communicated quite often—even in the middle of Mississippi State practices. Their relationship began when Leach visited the White House after the ’18 season, and it steadily blossomed into a friendship.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this story.

"Mike Leach may have died young, but he live way more than most of us ever will," one fan wrote.

"What an awesome dude! Great story!" another said.

"This is an absolutely fantastic read, and so perfectly speaks to how unique and curious Mike Leach was.," another said.

It's clear that even in death, Leach's legacy will live on in the countless unforgettable stories of his life.