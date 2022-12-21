Football World Reacts To Mike Leach's Final Impressive Act

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Over the past few days, stories about Mike Leach has been dominating the headlines as football fans everywhere remember him.

One of those stories went viral this week. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger spoke with Shan Suber, owner and cook at seafood and soul food restaurant WTF.

After running into financial problems due to the pandemic, Suber was close to losing the restaurant - until Leach stepped in. According to the report, Leach wrote her a check.

"Given post-COVID-19 inflation and a lack of workers, Suber was on the cusp of closing the business in September when Leach learned of the news, came to the restaurant one day and wrote her a check," Dellenger reported. "She wishes to keep the amount private, but it covered her bills and lease for at least a couple of months."

Fans took to social media to respond to the generous deed from Leach before his passing.

"Not surprising to me. He bragged on her food often. One of his favorite wing spots..... I'm grateful that the good man above allowed us to cross paths the last several months. Legendary Coach but an even better Person," Mississippi State's Rod Gibson mentioned.

"Pretty cool that he did this without being asked and it wasn’t a media story until now," another fan pointed out.

"GREAT story!!!! Proof there was NO ONE like Mike Leach!!! What a good man he was," added a third.

There certainly weren't many like Mike Leach.