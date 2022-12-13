Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Bowl Decision

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away due to complications with a heart condition on Monday.

The Bulldogs football program is understandably devastated by the sudden passing of their 61-year-old leader, raising questions about the team's status for this year's bowl game.

In the wake of Leach's passing, Mississippi State's interim athletic director Bracky Brett said the team will still play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on January 2.

“The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do," Brackett said, per ESPN.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"100% the right decision. Coach would want them to finish!!!!" one fan wrote.

"A lot of times that may be used… but in this case, I have no doubt leach woulda been pissed if they didn’t play," another said.

"Miss State is the only other SEC Team I’m rooting for in the bowl games," another added.

The Bulldogs will clearly have countless fans behind them as they play under these tragic circumstances.