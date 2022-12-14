Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Coaching Hire

The Mississippi State football program has hired its next head coach.

In the wake of Mike Leach's death on Monday, the program has hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

The two parties are reportedly expected to agree on a four-year contract, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

“The school wants to give the players a strong leader to help them through the grieving process and give them stability,” a source said, per Thamel. “Zach is the guy for that. Zach embodies MSU and understands it, and he’s going to build on the foundation that Coach Leach set.”

Arnett took over as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator in January 2020. He will lead his team into a ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois on Jan. 2.