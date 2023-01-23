Football World Reacts To Monday's Stetson Bennett Announcement

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took home a major award on Monday morning.

Bennett was selected as the winner of the Manning Award, which is presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. It goes to the nation's top quarterback that takes a players' bowl and playoff appearance into the equation.

Bennett is the fourth straight SEC quarterback to win the award.

He's coming off one heck of a 2022 campaign after he led the Bulldogs to their second straight national title. He finished with 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven touchdowns as his college career is now over.

The college football community is excited for Bennett after he was named the winner of this award.

"Congratulations to @StetsonIv Bennett on Manning Award. You flat-out earned it," another tweet read.

Next up for Bennett is the NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place in late April.