Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Alabama-Texas Game

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Texas Longhorns cheerleader raises her pom pom while the Texas band performs prior to the game against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on September 03, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Shortly before kickoff, the University of Texas band played the national anthem. ESPN's College GameDay took a brief break to show the anthem, which fans loved.

"Love hearing the college bands playing the National Anthem instead of singers!" one fan said.

Not everyone loved it, though.

"A B-52 flyover can’t protect the Texas band from me noticing their out of tune national anthem," one fan said.

"That Texas band butchered the national anthem," said another.

What did you think of the anthem?