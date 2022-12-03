Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game

On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats.

It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.

Ashanti stepped on the field and delivered one of the best national anthems the sports world has heard in recent years. People flocked to social media to praise her rendition.

"@ashanti ate the National Anthem up! You go girl. Wow. Don't ever question can she sang NEVER! Wow!" Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said.

"Ashanti just sang the greatest version of the national anthem I've ever heard. That's my story and I'm sticking to it," added a second fan.

"Well damn Ashanti. Crushed that anthem. If the game is anything close to that good, this will be a treat," said a third.

It's clear fans were loving the anthem before the game.

Now can the game match it?