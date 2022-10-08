Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 27: A general view of Memorial Stadium before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams.

Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.

Before the game kicks off, though, the Kansas band got things started with the national anthem. College GameDay took a break in the action as the band played the anthem to mixed reviews.

Some thought the band didn't start off too well.

"That Kansas band is not very good at playing the national anthem," said one fan.

"Yikes. Kansas. You started very off on the National Anthem," another fan said.

Other's loved the fact that the anthem was displayed on national TV.

"Thank you for getting this GameDay right. Thank you for showing the Anthem, respect, and Rob. I’ve waited decades for this," one fan said.

Kansas and TCU kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.